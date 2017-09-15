Thorold Athletics take one-year leave from ACH

It really wasn’t the news Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Brent Ladds wanted to make.
On Friday, ACH announced that the Thorold Athletics have applied for a one-year leave of absence.
“Citing player challenges, the team expressed their profound disappointment at such a late withdrawal, countered with an earnest promise to regroup and reorganize for the 2018-19 season,” a press release from the league said. “In an effort to ensure that their remaining players still had an opportunity to participate in the league for the upcoming season, the league conducted a draft of eligible players, in the reverse order of finish of last season’s regular league standings.”
With 23 players available, the Brantford Blast added Daniel Bartek, Ryan Cirillo, John Falzoi, Blake Kerling, and Zak McQuade to its lineup.
The Hamilton Steelhawks selected Steven Dol, Colin Dunne, Kaine Geldart, Brad Jackson, and Spencer Turcotte.
The Dundas Real McCoys took Jonathan D’Ilario, Anthony Geldart, John Martin, Anthony Scornaienchi, and Tyler Turcotte
The Whitby Dunlops choose Ken Bradford, Pat Conte, Ben MacAskill, and Chris Risi.
Finally, the Stoney Creek Generals selected Mitch Dumont, Derek Nichols, Brandon Roshko, and Brandon O’Quinn.
With the Athletics taking a year-long leave, ACH needed to redo its schedule and approved a five-team, 24-game, balanced schedule, beginning October 14, with the Blast visiting the Generals and finishing on February 24, with the Generals on the road against the Dunlops.
The full schedule will be available on the ACH website in the next week.
OTHER ITEMS
The League has also adopted a 17-player roster for all games this season.
“It is felt that the reduction in roster size will provide first line players with more opportunity on the ice, and provide fans with a better game experience,” Ladds said.
At the ACH meeting, it also reviewed the current Allan Cup tournament format and made recommendations to assist the Ontario Hockey Association and Ontario Hockey Federation in their deliberations with Hockey Canada’s new national Allan Cup competition committee, to bring more structure to the event.
“It is one of the most prolific and iconic hockey championships in Canada,” Ladds said. “We want to work alongside the OHA, OHF, and Hockey Canada, to bring the prestige once associated with winning the Cup, back on behalf of the players, and certainly, the communities who provide so much support and put so much energy into the Allan Cup program locally, on an annual basis.”
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
