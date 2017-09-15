No. 4 USC hosts Texas in early-season meeting of powers

LOS ANGELES — Clay Helton knows a little something about big-time college football programs struggling to live up to sky-high expectations.

So when the architect of Southern California's return to excellence says he sees imminent signs of the same restoration in Tom Herman and Texas, the Longhorns' fans should take heart. And the No. 4 Trojans (2-0) should be wary of Texas' visit to the Coliseum on Saturday night for a marquee early-season showdown .

Texas (1-1) "is a team that I think is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode," Helton said. "With each game under Tom Herman, they're going to get better and better. So we can't have a letdown, or we're going to get beat."

Helton spent several seasons behind the scenes at USC as a stabilizing force in the chaotic coaching tenures of Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian. When Helton unexpectedly got the chance to lead the Trojans two years ago, the longtime assistant swiftly brought maturity and continuity to the talent-laden program, and wins have followed.

The Trojans have won 11 straight games overall, including last season's Rose Bowl. They've also won 11 straight at the Coliseum, where a sellout crowd of 92,348 will greet the Longhorns for the schools' first meeting since Texas claimed the national title in the epic 2006 Rose Bowl .

USC is the solid favourite in this matchup after its 42-24 rout of Stanford last week. Sam Darnold's offence is running exceptionally well, racking up 91 points and 1,144 yards against strong opponents in its first two games.

"To me, he is one of the better quarterbacks in the nation," Texas linebacker Naashon Hughes said. "I'm pretty sure everyone else thinks that, too. He is great in the pocket. I didn't think he could run that well at first, but after watching more film on him, he can move around pretty well. He makes his team better, which is what you ultimately want at quarterback."

Texas bounced back solidly last week from its embarrassing home loss to Maryland in its season opener, but USC presents a new level of challenge for Herman's first team. With uncertainty at quarterback and questions on defence, the Longhorns will need a quantum leap to pull off the upset in LA.

Here are more things to watch when Texas meets USC in the Coliseum for the first time in 50 years:

QB QUANDARY