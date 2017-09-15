As Wild camp begins, Parise injured but 'not overly serious'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise is being held out of the beginning of training camp because of a back injury.

Parise was not on the ice Friday for the first practice. His status is considered day to day. Coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn't believe Parise's condition is serious. He said the team is being "overly precautious."

Parise had 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games in 2016-17, his lowest points total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year with New Jersey. Parise missed the playoffs after the 2015-16 season because of a back injury.

