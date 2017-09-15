Aaron Donald's return keeps Rams defence focused

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams dominated on defence in their season opener, returning two interceptions for touchdowns and allowing 225 yards.

They will have Aaron Donald back in action this week, as head coach Sean McVay announced Friday that the All-Pro defensive lineman will start against Washington on Sunday.

Taken together, those two developments might be cause for celebration. To the Rams, they are being treated as a challenge.

"We want to be a lot better on the plays that we didn't make," linebacker Alec Ogletree said. "When you like trying to be number one, you have to look at all the things you didn't do, also."

Having Donald in the fold should provide a major boost towards that quest of being the top defence in the NFL. Donald reported to the Rams last week, ending his holdout that saw him miss all of training camp while seeking a new contract. He did not play in the 46-9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but all indications are that Donald put in the necessary work when he was away from the team.

"I know it's going to sound crazy. He looks like his same old self, like he hasn't missed a beat," outside linebacker Robert Quinn said.

Defensive co-ordinator Wade Phillips plans to exercise caution with Donald and will closely monitor his snap count.

"You know, football shape and shape are two different things because you're carrying a lot more weight with pads on and so forth," Phillips said. "But, he doesn't seem to be bothered too much by the reps we're giving him in practice. It's not wearing him out, so we'll make sure in the ball game that we watch him."

Donald has recorded at least eight sacks in each of his three seasons since being drafted 13th overall in 2014. It is that consistent disruption that has him pushing for a contract that would make Donald the highest paid defender in league history.

Whenever Donald is in the game, whether it is for five plays or 85, Quinn expects that dominance to continue.