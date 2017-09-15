Olympic leader confident Games will go on in South Korea

LIMA, Peru — The president of the International Olympic Committee said Friday he remains confident the Winter Games will go on as scheduled in South Korea despite growing tensions on the peninsula, including North Korea's ballistic missile test this week.

At the close of this week's IOC meetings, Thomas Bach said the committee will continue to appeal for diplomatic solutions to the problems, and that it is monitoring deliberations in the U.N. Security Council, which on Friday condemned the North Korean test.

"We see the deliberations of the U.N. Security Council, which are about diplomacy and diplomatic measures and sanctions to resolve this situation," Bach said. "So, our position remains unchanged."

The Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 8-25 in Pyeongchang.