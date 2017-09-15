Canada's Schnur drops opening match to India

EDMONTON — Brayden Schnur lost 3-1 to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Canada fell behind 1-0 in its best-of-five Davis Cup tie against India on Friday.

Schnur won the first set before dropping the next three. Ramanathan took the match 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-5.

Schnur was making his first Davis Cup appearance on the indoor hard court at Northlands Coliseum, subbing in for the first singles match with Vasek Pospisil nursing a back injury.

The 22-year-old Toronto native is currently ranked 202 in the world, while Ramanathan, also 22, is 154th.