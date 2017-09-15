Mengden tosses 2-hitter, A's beat Phillies 4-0

PHILADELPHIA — Daniel Mengden was dominant in a two-hitter, Matt Olson and Matt Joyce each hit two-run homers and the Oakland Athletics beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Friday night.

Mengden (1-1) struck out seven and walked none to record his first career shutout in his 18th start. J.P Crawford had both hits off Mengden.

The 24-year-old righty cooled down Rhys Hoskins and a hot-hitting lineup that scored 27 runs in a three-game sweep over Miami. Hoskins, who hit 18 homers in his first 34 games, was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.

Phillies starter Mark Leiter Jr. (3-6) allowed four runs and seven hits, striking out nine in six innings.