MILWAUKEE — Neil Walker hit a grand slam during an eight-run eighth inning that broke a tie, and the Brewers beat the Marlins 10-2 on Friday night in the opening game of a series relocated from Miami to Milwaukee because of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Marlins were technically the home team and batted in the bottom of the innings. Milwaukee even used palm trees, fake flamingos and giant blue and pink sea shells to give Miller Park a South Florida feel.

The Brewers stopped being so welcoming in the eighth, though, chasing reliever Brian Ellington (0-1) for six runs.

Eight pitchers combined to hold the road-weary Marlins to six hits in what amounted to a bullpen day for playoff-hopeful Milwaukee. The Brewers stayed three games back in the NL Central of the division-leading Chicago Cubs.