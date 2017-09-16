Will NFL contracts ever fully guarantee? Players can hope.

Why is this still the case if there's so much angst?

Well, change is hard.

There are many more players on a football roster, for one. The agents can take some blame, too, for highlighting the maximum worth of these deals for the media so the bigger numbers get reported even if the realistic value of the contract is much less.

Andrew Brandt, now an analyst for ESPN and Sports Illustrated and also a former agent, used to negotiate contracts as a Green Bay Packers executive. He recalled giving his blessing to agents to reveal terms of recently agreed-to contracts to reporters.

"Before you know it, we'd hang up the phone and see whoever the preferred media source is have it displayed in the best possible terms, meaning all the big numbers in late years, the incentives, the escalators," Brandt said. "Really it's a $30 million deal, but it's got $10 million of escalators and incentives, so I would read about a $40 million deal. It's a little game that team executives and agents play, because if it helps the team close the deal, great. If it helps the agent to put that number out there for his recruiting and the team can help that, great."

There's an old-school mentality often at play around league front offices, too.

"You want guys who are hungry," said Phil Savage, the former Cleveland Browns general manager. "You want guys who feel like they have something to prove. I think the mentality has always been, 'Hey, are you going to get absolute max out of somebody if they're guaranteed dollars over the next five or six years? Will a guy rest on his laurels?'"

And then there's Article 26, Section 9, of the collective bargaining agreement. That's a decades-old clause — inserted before football's revenue boom — that requires teams to put deferred guaranteed money in escrow. Now, the rule simply deters deep-pocketed owners from signing long-term, guaranteed deals that require cutting massive checks that won't be cashed for years.

"Until you get that rule abolished," Corry said, "you're never going to have fully guaranteed contracts."

The high injury rate in this violent sport is what ultimately holds back the guarantees. Peterson said he believes that one day NFL contracts will be fully guaranteed. Harris was not so sure.

"I think we could get probably like 75 per cent," he said.

With the first weekend of games passed, all those players on the roster fringes with at least four accrued NFL seasons can rest a little easier about their status. Vested veterans now have their salaries guaranteed for the rest of the year, even if they're cut. But soon the uncertainty will return, come February and March.

Perhaps some star quarterback will someday break the ice.

"The first person who gets a fully guaranteed contract, if and when that happens, it'll be easier for the next one," Brandt said, "but a lot of it has to come from individual negotiations with players who have extreme leverage."

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in Metairie, Louisiana, and AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton in Englewood, Colorado, contributed to this report.

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press