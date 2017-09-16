Diyas beats defending champion McHale at Japan Women's Open

TOKYO — Qualifier Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan outlasted defending champion Christina McHale 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 Saturday to advance to the final of the Japan Women's Open.

Diyas was down 3-1 in the final set but broke the 25-year-old American twice to complete the victory and secure her second WTA final.

"It was a very tough match today," Diyas said. "Christina played really well and I had to work for every point, but I am happy with my game and I think I played really well."

Diyas had previously beaten eighth-seeded Yulia Putintseva and second-seeded Zhang Shuhai before facing McHale in the last four.