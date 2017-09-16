Moriya Jutanugarn fires 68 to lead 2nd round at Evian major

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot 3-under 68 to lead in the Evian Championship second round on Saturday, and could join her younger sister Ariya in the golf majors record book.

Seeking to be the first sisters to both win majors, Jutanugarn's 9-under total was four shots clear of three players in the clubhouse, including Jennifer Song of the United States, whose 65 was best among the morning starters.

China's Shanshan Feng and American Angela Stanford were also on 5 under after carding 68s.

Victory on Sunday for the 23-year-old Moriya would make the Jutanugarns the first sisters to win majors since the LPGA was founded 67 years ago.