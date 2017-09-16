Top Boise State defensive lineman arrested in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A top defensive lineman for Boise State has been arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office's website shows 21-year-old David Moa was taken into custody at 2:25 a.m. Saturday by Boise police.

He later was listed as no longer being in custody. Moa is scheduled to appear in court Monday on the misdemeanour charge.

The arrest of the 6-foot-3, 271-pound Moa was first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Details were not immediately available. School officials did not immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.