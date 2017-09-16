Inter Milan leaves it late to beat Crotone and stay perfect

Inter Milan stayed perfect in Serie A with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Crotone, which remained on Saturday the only team yet to score a goal in the league.

Inter won its previous three matches comfortably but found it harder than expected at Crotone until eight minutes from time when defender Milan Skriniar broke the deadlock.

Ivan Perisic sealed the result in stoppage time.

Opportunities were few and far between at Stadio Scida and it was Crotone which had the best chances, with Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic pulling off two fine second-half saves to deny Aleksandar Tonev and Marcus Rohden.