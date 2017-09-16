Brazilian Clezar apologizes for racist gesture in Japan

Sports 01:29 PM

Brazilian tennis player Guilherme Clezar has apologized after making a racist gesture in a Davis Cup match in Japan.

The 24-year-old Clezar put his fingers to the edge of his eyes and then stretched them after successfully challenging a line call.

The Brazilian lost his singles match on Friday against Japan's Yuichi Sugita in Osaka.

Clezar was fined $1,500 by the International Tennis Federation on Saturday for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

In a written apology, Clezar said: "Even though I didn't mean any prejudice ... I want to express my regret and my most sincere apology."

The ITF said it "condemns any form of offensive behaviour."

Sugita won 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 (5) as Japan took a 2-0 lead over Brazil in their World Group playoff in Osaka.

Clezar is No. 244 in ATP rankings.

By The Associated Press

