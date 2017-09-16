Late Paulinho goal keeps Barcelona perfect in Spain

MADRID — Paulinho scored his first goal for Barcelona late in the second half of a 2-1 win over Getafe, upholding the club's perfect start to the Spanish league on Saturday.

Barcelona's fourth straight win opened a three-point lead over Real Sociedad, the only other team which entered the weekend with a perfect record. Real Sociedad hosts defending champion Real Madrid on Sunday.

Paulinho netted the winner after fighting off a defender inside the area and firing a right-footed cross shot into the far corner.

Getafe led through Japanese midfielder Gaku Shibasaki just before halftime.