Chiefs release CJ Spiller, promote Akeem Hunt to roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have again released veteran C.J. Spiller, clearing room on the roster to promote fellow running back Akeem Hunt before Sunday's home opener against Philadelphia.

Spiller signed with the Chiefs in the off-season in an attempt to resurrect his career, which had been derailed by injuries. He looked good in training camp and the preseason but was released as part of final roster cutdowns on Sept. 2.

That move was merely a bookkeeping manoeuvr and Spiller was signed the next day. But he was released again on Sept. 7, signed once more and released a third time on Saturday.

Hunt, who is not related to starting running back Kareem Hunt, spent the past two seasons with the Texans. He's third on the depth chart behind Charcandrick West and can help on special teams.