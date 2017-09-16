Rudolph has 5 TD passes, No. 9 Oklahoma St. beats Pitt 59-21

As they did last season, Pitt played a significant amount of man coverage, though they did occasionally bring another body to keep tabs on Washington, who had 296 yards receiving last season. All it did was create matchup issues in other places.

"Pretty much everything we wanted was open ... especially Jalen," Rudolph said. "He just had the middle of the field on lock down."

The Panthers did attempt to bring pressure at times, but Rudolph expertly extended plays. He broke away from a potential sack in the first quarter and heaved the ball downfield to Ateman, who sidestepped a defender for a 69-yard touchdown strike to put the Cowboys up three touchdowns before the game was 12 minutes old.

It never got any better for Pitt.

"That's about the worst day you can have at the office," Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said.

QB QUANDRY

Narduzzi tried to avoid a quarterback controversy after last week's loss to Penn State by sticking with struggling graduate transfer quarterback Max Browne instead of sophomore Ben DiNucci.

Narduzzi likely can't avoid it any longer. Browne was pulled in the second quarter after completing 7 of 10 passes for 60 yards. DiNucci guided the Panthers to touchdowns on his first two drives but fizzled in the second half, completing 13 of 25 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown and two picks.

"We have a decision to make," Narduzzi said.

HEISMAN HYPE

While allowing there are great players all over the country, including Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Southern California's Sam Darnold, Gundy is OK with throwing his quarterback into the Heisman conversation.

"I like our guy," Gundy said. "I like where he's at. I like what he does for Oklahoma State football."

Asked if he considers Rudolph a Heisman candidate, running back Justice Hill just nodded.

"For sure," Hill said. "Top. Top."

MORE NUMBERS

The Cowboys have outscored opponents 59-0 in the first quarter this season. Justin Phillips' 10-yard interception return early in the second half gave Oklahoma State defensive scores in each of the first three games.

Oklahoma State's 49 points in the first half were the most given up by Pitt since it allowed 52 in a 72-0 loss to Ohio State in 1996.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys can take their hyper-tempo offence anywhere and opponents have far more to fear than Mason-to-Washington. By the time Washington caught his first pass, a seven-yard hookup midway through the second quarter, Oklahoma State was already up five touchdowns.

Pitt: Any headway the defence made in a respectable performance a week ago against the Nittany Lions vanished in the span of a quarter. The Panthers played man coverage on the outside in hopes of bringing pressure on Rudolph, a plan that misfired badly a year ago and was no better at home. Pitt will get suspended safety Jordan Whitehead back next week.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Welcomes No. 20 TCU to Boone Pickens Stadium in Big 12 opener on Saturday. Cowboys have won two straight over the Horned Frogs.

Pitt: Begins Atlantic Coast Conference play at Georgia Tech next Saturday. The teams have split four meetings since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2012.

By Will Graves, The Associated Press