N. Illinois stuns Nebraska 21-17 as Tanner Lee struggles

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jordan Huff scored the winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and Northern Illinois made two big defensive stops to finish a 21-17 upset of Nebraska on Saturday.

The Huskies (2-1) became the first team not in a Power Five conference or major independent to win in Lincoln since Southern Mississippi knocked off the Cornhuskers in 2004. Northern Illinois is now 4-1 against Big Ten teams under fifth-year coach Rod Carey.

Nebraska (1-2) had two chances with the ball after Northern Illinois went ahead with 8:52 left. But Mycial Allen broke up a pass on fourth-and-7, and Tanner Lee threw his third interception of the game, allowing the Huskies to go into victory formation with 1:36 left.

"In the grand scheme of things, is one game," Carey said. "We've been here before in a situation like this. We're 2-1, that's all it means. Are we going to enjoy it for 24 hours? You bet."

The Huskies of the Mid-American Conference returned two interceptions for touchdowns to go up 14-0 before Nebraska found a semblance of offence. Lee was sacked three times and pressured on seven other occasions.

Nebraska was held scoreless in the first half at home for the first time since 2007, and the Huskers were booed as they headed to the locker room.

The Huskers have lost two of their first three for the second time in three years under Mike Riley. They had a close call against Arkansas State in their opener, got blown out in the first half of a 42-35 loss at Oregon last week, and now this.

"We have to prove who we are," Riley said. "We've been, I would say, inconsistent at best. That's not even probably accurate. That's been us, and I don't like that. We've got to have a better identifying quality than being like we've been as a football team."

On the Huskers' opening possession, Shawun Lurry jumped in front of De'Mornay Pierson-El on a bubble screen for an interception and ran 87 yards untouched for NIU's first score. Later in the first quarter, Jawuan Johnson caught a floater after Lee got hit by Drequan Brown and returned it 25 yards to make it 14-0.

Before the Huskers scored, they also had five three-and-outs, another series messed up by penalties and had a field goal blocked.