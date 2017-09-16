Star WR Odell Beckham Jr's status remains in question

Beckham also said he doesn't want to reinjure the ankle and have a setback.

"You can set yourself back for another five to six weeks," Beckham said. "I don't have that luxury right now. So it's a matter of getting to a point where you know you're confident, where you can go and you don't have to worry about it. Until that moment comes, we're being smart with it and staying on top of it."

Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who practiced Saturday after dealing with hand and ankle injuries, knows how important Beckham is to the Giants' fortunes.

"I think it gives them (the Lions) a sign of relief," Jenkins said. "At the end of the day, it's about being healthy when you're on the field. Until then, we're just going to play great defence. Hopefully the offence will come along with or without Odell. We're going to control what we can control."

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul agreed that the Giants are a different team with Beckham.

"Odell is a special person," Pierre-Paul said. "He's the best wide receiver in the league. At the same time, we have to do what we have to do if he can't go. If Odell can't go, he can't go. Only Odell knows if he can go. I feel like anybody with a special talent like that lifts up the whole team. You can't look towards one guy to lift up a team. We can't depend on one guy, otherwise you'll never find yourself in the same place. Odell is a special kind of player and hopefully he is able to go, but if he's not, the next guy has to step up. That's basically what it is."

Meanwhile, starting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson didn't practice. The second-year pro, who made 18 tackles in the loss to Dallas, left Friday's practice with a lower leg injury. Goodson is questionable along with Beckham and reserve offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (shin).

The listing of the Goodson injury seemed to come out of nowhere Saturday morning.

"It's something that has been bothering him over the last couple of days," McAdoo said. "The injury happened (Friday). It got sore as practice went on, so we pulled him out."

Linebacker Keenan Robinson was ruled out of Monday's game as he goes through the concussion protocol.

Starting right tackle Bobby Hart's sprained ankle improved enough to have Hart taken off the official NFL injury report. Hart practiced fully Saturday, as did defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee), cornerback Jenkins (hand, ankle) and wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle).

McAdoo believes his team will be ready for its home opener Monday night.

"We had a great week of practice," the second-year head coach said. "(Friday) was a tremendous day. Our tempo was good and the energy was good. We had some physicality and we had some things to clean up like we always do after practice."

By Jim Hague, The Associated Press