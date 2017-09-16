Penn takes down Ohio Dominican 42-24 in its season opener

PHILADELPHIA — Karekin Brooks had 10 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns to help Pennsylvania beat Division II Ohio Dominican 42-24 on Saturday in the Quakers' season opener.

Will Fischer-Colbrie threw for 198 yards and two scores, and Justin Watson had eight receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

On the first drive of the third quarter, Fischer-Colbrie threw for a 2-yard score to Watson to cap a 7-play, 65-yard drive, giving to Penn the lead for good at 14-10. Three-plus minutes later, Brooks scored from 18-yards out to make it 21-10 and Nicholas Bokun scored on a 30-yard reception at the 6:12 mark for an 18-point lead.

Grant Russell threw for 273 yards and two scores for Old Dominican (0-3).