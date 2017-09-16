Ferguson leads Memphis to 48-45 upset of No. 25 UCLA

Rosen, who had not thrown an interception in the first two games, had two against the Tigers, one that linebacker Tim Hart returned 60 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. The other interception ended a drive deep in Memphis territory with just under 7 minutes left.

"I just made some stupid mistakes," Rosen said. "I made about 10 points worth of really bad plays. ... I just can't make really, really, silly mistakes like that. It's just trying to play hero ball. It's not needed. You've got to play within the system."

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins did have a more successful rushing attack against the Tigers, including Bolu Olorunfunmi gaining 77 yards on 13 carries. The Bruins finished with 170 yards rushing after only gaining 195 on the ground in their first two games.

MEMPHIS: The Tigers managed to answer scores by UCLA throughout the game. They used a pair of screen passes for scores at a time when the Bruins had thwarted the running game. The Tigers were led in rushing by Darrell Henderson, who had 14 carries for 105 yards.

CRUSHING BLOW: Memphis linebacker J.J. Russell was taken from the field on a cart in the second quarter after a brutal block on a Tigers kickoff. His status was unknown after the game, but Memphis officials said he was moving.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins open Pac-12 play at No. 19 Stanford next Saturday.

MEMPHIS: The Tigers play their third straight home game to open the season, facing Southern Illinois next Saturday. Memphis has played three home games because its Sept. 9 game at Central Florida was postponed because of Hurricane Irma. The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that the Tigers-Knights game is rescheduled for Sept. 30.

By Clay Bailey, The Associated Press