Back-to-back: Indians clinch second straight Central title

CLEVELAND — For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Indians are AL Central champions.

They clinched their title on Saturday night when second-place Minnesota lost to Toronto. Earlier, the Indians bounced back after having their league record winning streak ended at 22 games by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4.

A division crown is the first step for the Indians, whose only goal is winning the World Series after coming so close last year. From the moment they lost to the Chicago Cubs in seven games, the Indians have been focused on getting back, and a division crown is a first step. Cleveland hasn't won a Series title since 1948, baseball's longest drought.

This is the first time the Indians have won consecutive division titles since 1999, when they finished a run of five straight first-place finishes.