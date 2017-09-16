QB Eric Dungey stars for Syracuse, Orange beat CMU 41-17

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Eric Dungey rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown and threw for another, tailback Dontae Strickland scored twice, and Syracuse beat Central Michigan 41-17 on Saturday.

It was a critical victory for Syracuse (2-1), which was upset at home last week by Middle Tennessee. Central Michigan (2-1) was coming off a big win at Kansas.

It had been two years almost to the day since Dungey took a violent helmet-to-helmet hit in the Carrier Dome that knocked him out of a game against Central Michigan with a concussion in only his second start for the Orange. The Chippewas, who lost that game in overtime, returned with the player that delivered the blow - defensive end Mitch Stanitzek - a prominent part of their defence.

With the score tied late in the second quarter, Dungey showed he had put that play far in the rearview mirror. He rolled away from the rush of Stanitzek and hit Sean Riley for a 44-yard gain. Strickland scored on the next play from the 9 to give the Orange a 24-17 halftime lead.

The Orange defence dominated the third quarter as Syracuse outgained the Chippewas 333-60 to take control.

Even when CMU pinned the Orange deep in their own territory, it had no effect. Moe Neal raced 71 yards up the right side and Dungey took over. He hit Steve Ishmael for 17 yards and then scored from the 1 for a 31-17 lead.

Dungey, who was 19 of 35 for 279 yards, finished the surge late in the third. His 74-yard run gave the Orange a first down at the 6 and he hit tight end Ravian Pierce for a score on the next play.

Central Michigan's Shane Morris, a transfer from Michigan, threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-27 win last week at Kansas, but the Syracuse defence never let him get into a rhythm. Morris finished 22 of 45 for 279 yards with two interceptions.

The Chippewas did have their moments. They drove 91 yards in 11 plays to take a 17-10 lead midway through the second quarter. They kept it on the ground to start as Jonathan Ward gained 26 yards on four straight carries and then scored on a 17-yard screen pass.

Sean Riley returned the ensuing kickoff 64 yards for the Orange, Dungey converted a fourth-and-1 run, and Strickland scored on an 18-yard catch-and-run to tie it.