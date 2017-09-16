Montana whomps Savannah St. 56-3, Phillips hurt

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gresch Jensen was called off the bench early in the second quarter, rushed for his first career touchdown and threw for 178 yards and three more as Montana walloped Savannah State 56-3 on Saturday.

Starting quarterback Reese Phillips suffered a leg injury while scrambling on a broken play and had to be carted off the field. Jensen, a redshirt freshman, completed 11 of 15 passes in relief, finding Keenan Curran for a pair of scores and Samari Toure for another.

Phillips had completed his first 13 passes for 148 yards before the injury.

Alijah Lee rushed for the first two touchdowns of the game, finishing with 10 carries for 74 yards. The Griz (2-1) piled up 561 yards of total offence and scored at least one TD in every quarter.