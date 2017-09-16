Yankees hit 3 HRs, back Montgomery in 9-3 win over Orioles

The Yankees have scored 150 runs against Baltimore this season, the most by any team versus an opponent since 1961.

In the lineup after sitting out Friday with lower back stiffness, Frazier drove home Gregorius with a 416-foot drive to centre in the seventh. It was his 26th homer of the season and 10th with New York.

Orioles outfielder Austin Hays singled in the third for his first major league hit, and added a two-run homer off Chasen Shreve in the ninth.

Shreve was pulled after loading the bases with two outs. Giovanny Gallegos balked in a run before fanning Anthony Santander.

Judge struck out for the major league-leading 196th time, breaking a tie with Curtis Granderson for most in Yankees history.

Headley extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a sixth-inning single.

REINFORCEMENTS

The Yankees recalled INF Miguel Andujar and RHP Jonathan Holder from Triple-A before the game. Back in June, Andujar became the first rookie in franchise history to collect at least three hits and four RBIs in his debut. Holder is 1-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 34 appearances with New York this year.

Orioles LHP Tanner Scott was with the team and on the taxi squad. He will be activated Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: J.J. Hardy (broken right wrist) started at shortstop, going 2 for 3 with a walk and scoring a run in his first game since June 18. The two-time All-Star was activated from the 60-day DL on Sept. 8.

Yankees: RHP Adam Warren (lower back spasm) was expected to throw on flat ground Saturday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (5-10, 6.75 ERA) has been hit hard by the Yankees this season, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) in 8 2/3 innings.

By Scott Orgera, The Associated Press