Canucks top Kings in NHL preseason opener

LOS ANGELES — Brock Boeser scored at 4:38 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in the first NHL exhibition game of the preseason.

Sven Baertschi tied it for Vancouver with 2:54 left in regulation. Markus Granlund and Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks.

Jake Muzzin, Dustin Brown and Oscar Fantenberg scored for Los Angeles.

Vancouver led 2-0 midway through the second period.

Muzzin scored with 4:51 left in the period, and Brown tied it with 57 seconds left in the period.

Fantenberg gave Los Angeles the lead 1:25 into the third.

Anders Nilsson was credited with the win for Vancouver. He made 10 saves and had the primary assist on Boeser's goal. Starter Jacob Markstrom stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Jonathan Quick started for Los Angeles and made nine saves on 11 shots. Darcy Kuemper took the loss, allowing two goals on nine shots in the third and overtime.

By The Associated Press