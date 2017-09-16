49ers promote CB Jackson from practice squad, waive Reaser

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted cornerback Asa Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Niners waived cornerback Keith Reaser on Saturday to make room on the roster.

Jackson signed with the team in August, but was released when the roster was cut to the 53-man limit. He was then brought back on the practice squad. Jackson has played 22 career games over five seasons in the NFL with Baltimore and Detroit.

Reaser was a fifth-round pick for San Francisco in 2014. He played 29 games and registered 37 tackles, five passes defenced, two forced fumbles and four tackles on special teams in his career.