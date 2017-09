The Latest: Alvarez is the crowd favourite in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on Golovkin-Alvarez (all times local):

6 p.m.

It's not easy to pick a winner in the middleweight showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. Both fighters bring different skill sets to the ring, and they have only one loss between them.

It is easy to figure out who the crowd favourite is at the T-Mobile arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

The fighters arrived a short time ago, and were shown on big video screens above the ring. While Alvarez was cheered, Golovkin drew mostly boos.

Outside the arena there is a festive scene as people walk around waving Mexican flags and calling out the name of arguably the biggest sports star in Mexico.

____

Gennady Golovkin has so many middleweight title belts that it's hard to keep track of them.

This being boxing, though, there is always one more to chase.

Golovkin, who meets Canelo Alvarez in a 160-pound showdown Saturday night, will be defending titles he has won from most of the major boxing organizations. And boxing fans will consider the winner the true middleweight champion of the world.