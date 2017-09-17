AP Top 25 Takeaways: A Texas-USC classic; Nebraska flops

8. Tennessee-Florida went from excruciating to exhilarating in one play . Mostly, fans were probably just glad to be spared overtime.

9. When talking about coaches who are going to be facing scrutiny this week, add the Vols' Jones to the list.

10. Getting beat on a last-play Hail Mary is one thing. Getting beat on the last play by a long touchdown pass and the receiver just runs by the defence — the way the Vols did — is going to take some explaining. Also, there might be questions about going away from running back John Kelly near the goal line.

11. Jones' usual dose of clichés and platitudes will only serve to make Volunteers fans angrier.

12. As for No. 23 Florida, there was not a whole lot to like from the Gators' perpetually problematic offence, but avoiding the first 0-2 start for the program in 46 years will make coach Jim McElwain's life a lot easier.

13. Can't forget about Clemson, where there has been almost nothing but good news for the last three seasons.

14. The question coming into the season was can the Tigers get production out of their new quarterback to at least come close to what they got from Deshaun Watson. Against Louisville, Kelly Bryant threw for 316 yards and accounted for three touchdowns . Question answered.

15. Alabama-Clemson III, anyone?

16. Here's why it will be so hard for Jackson to repeat as Heisman winner. He had 381 total yards and three touchdown passes, but the blowout loss will be held against him probably more than it should.

17. Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph in two games against Pitt : 1,037 yards passing. The competition has been meh, but through three games the ninth-ranked Cowboys' offence has been close to unstoppable. Oklahoma State hosts No. 20 TCU next week.

18. Remember, the Big 12 has a championship game this season matching its top teams. That prompted the conference to move the Bedlam game between Oklahoma State and No. 2 Oklahoma from the season finale to Nov. 4.

19. At the other end of the Big 12, Kansas' road losing streak reached 42 games with a 42-30 loss at Ohio. The Jayhawks have been outscored 87-57 against two MAC teams, and are again in the running to be the worst team in the Power Five.

20. So many good quarterbacks should be available in the coming NFL draft that some team has a chance to get a mid-round steal with Riley Ferguson of Memphis. Ferguson outplayed UCLA's Josh Rosen and the Tigers upset No. 25 UCLA 48-45 .

21. Mississippi might want to look up the road to Memphis coach Mike Norvell when it dives deep into its search for a new coach. It's only year two for Norvell, 35, at Memphis, but the Rebels probably should consider it.

22. It is quickly looking as if Purdue had the best the hire of last season in Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers are 2-1 after crushing Missouri , and considering the way Nebraska and Northwestern have played in the Big Ten West, Purdue fans should be thinking bowl game.

23. The schedule will ease up for BYU, especially toward the end of the season. That might be the only thing that keeps the punchless Cougars from having their first losing season since 2004.

24. Notre Dame ran for 515 yards against Boston College , with Josh Adams and quarterback Brandon Wimbush each going for over 200. The reason why the Irish should be OK this season is because against teams that don't line up the kind of athletes Georgia does on its defence, Notre Dame should have its way up front.

25. Sixteen NFL teams sent representatives to Laramie, Wyoming, to watch Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen play Oregon, the last Power Five team in the Cowboys' schedule. The junior took a beating and threw for 64 yards. The size and talent are obvious, but the talk of him being the No. 1 overall pick or even the first quarterback taken in the next NFL draft can probably be put to rest.

___

___

