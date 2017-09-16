O'Neill boots Towson past St. Francis Red Flashes, 16-14

LORETTO, Pa. — Aidan O'Neill kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift Towson to a come-from-behind, 16-14 victory over the St. Francis Red Flashes in a nonconference battle Saturday night.

St. Francis took the lead less than two minutes into the game when Bear Fenimore hit Kamron Lewis from 3-yards out and put the Red Flashes ahead with 2:24 left in the game with a six-yard strike to Lewis.

Towson's Ryan Stover engineered a 14-play, 59 yard drive to set up the game-winning kick.

The Tigers (2-1) faced second-and-20 at its own 41 yard line, but St. Francis' Nick Rinella was flagged for illegal helmet contact, giving Towson a key first down.