Newbold scores go-ahead TD as Tennessee State wins 24-13

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Newbold broke four tackles on a weaving, shifting 44-yard pass reception, his diving score helping Tennessee State defeat Florida A&M 24-13 in the Tampa Classic Saturday.

Newbold caught a short pass from Treon Harris at the 44, spun out of a tackle and tight-roped down the left sideline. With five defenders closing in, Newbold juked away from another sure tackle and ran across the field to stiff-arm one defender, break out of an ankle tackle from another and cut upfield to dive into the end zone from the 5 to give Tennessee State (3-0) a 10-6 lead about a minute before the half.

Harris was 14 for 18 for 211 yards and two TDs. Newbold finished with 117 yards on five catches.

Ryan Stanley led Florida A&M (1-2) with 216 yards passing and a touchdown.