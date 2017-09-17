Greinke wins 17th, Goldschmidt homers as Dbacks top Giants

He left the field to a standing ovation.

"This year just hasn't worked out for us and it's frustrating for everybody," Bumgarner said. "The stadium is still pretty full and it's still an awesome place to play."

The Giants got just one man in scoring position, when Mac Williamson went to second on shortstop Kristopher Negron's two-base throwing error.

Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his 38th save.

"When Greinke is on and hitting the edges, he's real tough," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

EASY THERE

Greinke was also 2 for 3 with two doubles, but gave his manager a fright on the basepaths. Greinke slid headfirst into third base during the fifth inning, getting tagged out on a fielder's choice.

Manager Torey Lovullo would rather Greinke be more cautious down the stretch.

"I wanted to go out there and drag him off the field," Lovullo said. "Tell him to never do that again."

ORLANDO'S 80th

The Giants celebrated Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda's 80th birthday on Saturday with an on-field ceremony and a video tribute. Fellow Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and Gaylord Perry were on hand.

MOORE'S OPTION

The Giants will exercise their 2018 club option for LHP Matt Moore. The 2013 All-Star has struggled this year, going 5-14 with a 5.39 ERA.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF J.D. Martinez was back in the lineup after missing Friday's game with neck stiffness. Manager Torey Lovullo said Martinez started experiencing discomfort on Wednesday night but played the next day and hit a home run against Colorado. Martinez was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts on Saturday.

Giants: RF Hunter Pence is day to day with back spasms he developed after diving for a fly ball in Friday's game, Bochy said. Pence was out of the starting lineup on Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game. He expects to have the three-time All-Star back in the lineup after a day off on Monday. ... OF Gorkys Hernandez is day to day with a left wrist sprain. Hernandez is doubtful for Sunday's game too, Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (9-7, 3.32 ERA) will pitch Sunday's series finale. Walker is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA over his last four starts and is 2-0 with a 0.55 ERA in his last three road starts. He's 3-1 with a 3.26 ERA in five career starts against the Giants.

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton is 2-1 with a 1.96 ERA over his last five starts. He's 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Gideon Rubin, The Associated Press