Alfaro, bullpen lead Phillies past Athletics after delay

Neither started returned following the delay. Philadelphia's Ben Lively gave up two runs and two hits in three innings while Kendall Graveman allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

"Both teams have to do it, but we lost a little momentum," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said of the delay. "We lost our best starting pitcher, so it didn't work out well for us. But we didn't play too terribly well after the delay either."

Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 21st save in 24 chances to cap an impressive performance by Philadelphia's bullpen. Neris gave up a solo shot to Lowrie, but Yacksel Rios, Victor Arano, Hoby Milner, Edubray Ramos and Luis Garcia didn't allow a hit over five scoreless innings.

Arano (1-0) pitched two innings to earn his first major league victory.

Simon Castro (1-3) gave up two runs in two innings.

The Athletics jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second. Olson led off with his 20th homer, a solo shot to right. Boog Powell drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly.

The Phillies got a run back in the third on Hernandez's two-out RBI single, and they tied it up an inning later on Crawford's RBI single to right.

Alfaro snapped the tie with a two-run drive to straightaway centre that made it 4-2.

"I'm just seeing the ball well," Alfaro said. "I tried to hit the ball to the gap. I'm just trying to help the team."

The Phillies tacked on a run in the eighth on Crawford's sacrifice fly.

ERROR PRONE

Oakland upped its major league-leading total to 116 errors with a pair of miscues. SS Marcus Semien had one error in the third on Freddy Galvis' hard-hit grounder, and Castro made a two-base error when his pickoff attempt of Galvis got past first baseman Olson.

PIGSKIN PANDEMONIUM

Many of the Phillies were glued to the television following the game with catcher Cameron Rupp, a University of Texas alum, leading loud cheers for the Longhorns in their game against No. 4 Southern California. Rupp's target for much of his celebrating was Crawford, who is a California native. Reporters were long gone when USC beat Texas in overtime.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Powell came up limping after running into the centre-field wall trying to catch Alfaro's homer, but he was OK after walking it off.

UP NEXT

The teams complete the three-game interleague series on Sunday with Philadelphia's Henderson Alvarez (0-0, 0.00) facing Sean Manaea (10-10, 4.65).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press