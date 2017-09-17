Upton 2 HRs, Angels gain in wild-card race, beat Rangers 2-0

"He's been a true warrior on the mound," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "It was two pitches. It was a tough loss."

ALWAYS ON THE BASEPATHS

Robinson Chirinos drew a walk for Texas in the fifth and has reached base safely in 29 consecutive games.

CONCERT WITH A CAUSE

Nick Jonas did a postgame concert on the field which benefited "Strikeout for Slavery," an organization starter by Albert Pujols and his wife, Deidre, aimed at ending human trafficking.

Jonas and his brothers chatted with Pujols before the game and took batting practice.

"It's a great cause they're here for," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "I think it says a lot about their social justice commitment. And, they have nice swings. They swung the bat OK."

It was Nick Jonas' 25th birthday.

A RARE CATCH AT LEADOFF

Mike Trout was in the leadoff spot on Saturday for the first time in more than four years — June 18, 2013 was the last time.

"(There's) not a lot of flexibility in our lineup today with some of the guys who are banged up," Scioscia said. "We need to write them up and try to get guys as many looks as we can, so that's why he's leading off."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: OF Nomar Mazara (quadriceps) pinch-hit in the eighth.

Angels: INF Brandon Phillips (tightness lower back) is still day-to-day and Scioscia was hopeful he would be back in the lineup Sunday. ... LHP Andrew Heaney (shoulder) is expected to play catch soon and then will be re-evaluated . INF Yunel Escobar (right oblique strain) will start to swing a bat on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (7-11, 4.86 ERA) hasn't pitched more than three innings in either of his two starts for the Rangers since he was acquired from the White Sox in an August trade.

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 1.38) has allowed one or fewer runs in each of his three starts for the Angels this season, since coming off the disabled list with a right biceps strain.

By Jill Painter, The Associated Press