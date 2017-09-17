Grambling pulls away late from Jackson St. in 36-21 win

GRAMBLING, La. — Devante Kincaid threw for 255 yards and a touchdown, Martez Carter rushed for 102 yards and a score and Grambling used two, fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from Jackson State 36-21 on Saturday night.

With 12:17 left to play, Kincaid threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Lyndemian Brooks to cap a 13-play, 96-yard drive.

Later, on third-and-15 and Jackson State at its own 9-yard line, De'Arius Christmas forced a Shaquil Ward fumble on a short pass. Percy Cargo Jr. recovered it and pitched it to Christmas who ran it in from 11-yards out for the game's final margin.

Grambling (2-1) overcame eight penalties for 118 yards and outgained Jackson State in total yards 419 to 265.