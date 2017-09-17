Hoesen's 1st-half goal lifts Earthquakes over Dynamo 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Danny Hoesen scored in the 33rd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Hoesen pulled down Kofi Sarkodie's cross and slotted home a turnaround left-footed finish from the middle of the area.

The Earthquakes (11-12-6) moved up to fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Dynamo (10-10-8) dropped into a sixth-place tie with Real Salt Lake.

