Rockhold cements contender status with win at UFC Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — No. 3 middleweight Luke Rockhold beat David Branch with a flurry of strikes in the second round of a showdown between ranked fighters Saturday night, re-establishing himself as a contender in the division.

Rockhold (16-3) took Branch to the ground in the second round and established top control, hammering blows on Branch's head and neck. Branch submitted 4:05 into the period.

The fight was Rockhold's first since losing the middleweight title to Michael Bisping last June. But after a 16-month layoff that included a knee injury, Rockhold again feels ready to challenge for the title.

"I'm coming for that belt," he said. "This is my fight."

Bisping is scheduled to fight George St. Pierre in November. St. Pierre will be returning from a nearly four-year retirement, while Bisping hasn't fought since October. Rockhold doesn't consider St. Pierre a legitimate contender for the title and said he'll stay ready to fight in November if the Canadian former champ backs out. He also said he'd consider fighting interim champion Robert Whittaker.

"He's the true champion right now," Rockhold said of Whittaker. "The man who fights the fights that count other than some poser up there running away with the belt."

Rockhold also said he's considered a future at light heavyweight, but won't make that move while Daniel Cormier remains champion in that division.

Branch (21-4) showed off his boxing prowess early, backing Rockhold up against the cage with an aggressive attack in the first round. That led the jiu-jitsu-trained Rockhold to take him to the ground.

"I wanted to work on the feet more, but he was just rushing forward so much into the clinch and just laying on me" Rockhold said. "I think anybody in this sport, once I get on top of them, they're not going to last long."

Branch, who entered the fight ranked ninth in the division, took his first defeat since May 25, 2012, breaking an 11-bout unbeaten streak.