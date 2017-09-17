Barcelona's Dembele tears tendon, out 3-4 months

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona will be without Ousmane Dembele, the most expensive signing in the history of the Spanish club, for at least three months after he tore a tendon in his right thigh that will require surgery.

Barcelona said on Sunday that Dembele will be sidelined for three to four months after he injured his leg during the first half of Saturday's 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league.

The club said that the 20-year-old Dembele will travel to Finland next week to undergo surgery by Dr. Sakari Orava.

The match in Madrid was the France forward's third appearance for Barcelona.