Njie scores twice as Marseille ends losing run

PARIS — Clinton Njie scored two goals in three minutes as Marseille won its first league match in a month, 2-0 at promoted Amiens on Sunday.

After conceding nine goals in back to back defeats against Monaco and Rennes, Marseille needed a good result on the road to calm its fans, who asked for coach Rudi Garcia's dismissal.

Njie, who picked up an injury during the warmup last weekend and could not play against Rennes, made a successful return. He started up front with Dimitri Payet and opened the scoring just after the interval from close range.

Three minutes later, he combined well with Florian Thauvin in the Amiens box and completed his brace with a clean finish.