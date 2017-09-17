Alaves coach Luis Zubeldia 1st manager fired in Liga season

MADRID — Alaves coach Luis Zubeldia has become the first manager to be fired this season in the Spanish league.

The former Argentine player was fired by Alaves on Sunday after a 3-0 home loss to Villarreal, its fourth straight defeat that left it in last place with no goals scored.

Alaves said that Javier Cabello would be its interim coach.

Zubeldia, 36, was hired in June to replace Mauricio Pellegrino, who left the club after guiding it to the final of the Copa del Rey last season, where it lost to Barcelona.