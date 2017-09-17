No. 2 Clemson showing strengths on both sides of the ball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Turns out, Clemson's offence can carry its weight better than even it expected.

The Tigers moved up a spot to No. 2 after their 613-yard explosion dominated Louisville 47-21 on Saturday night. Just when it seemed that Clemson's defence might have to lead the charge toward repeating as national champions, quarterback Kelly Bryant made a case for the offence by putting up big numbers on the stat sheet and scoreboard.

Bryant even suggested the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) could have been better.

"We showed we can run the ball (and) throw the ball," he said after passing for 316 yards and one touchdown and rushing for two scores. "I just tried to make plays with my arm and legs."

Clemson's defence, meanwhile, held 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in check for most of the night to halt discussion — for now — about his becoming the award's first repeat recipient since Archie Griffin in 1975.

After a 525-yard, six-TD performance at North Carolina, Jackson seemed headed toward one of his worst performances against Clemson. He missed his first four throws and had just 118 yards passing and one TD through three quarters, thanks to relentless pressure by a Clemson defence that ultimately sacked him four times.

"They didn't make it easy for us," Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said. "It just shows that we have to finish."

Jackson threw for 199 yards and two scores in the fourth to account for 381 of Louisville's 433 yards. But the Cardinals, who dropped five spots to No. 19, clearly have work ahead after a game that was just briefly competitive.

"We weren't doing what we were supposed to do," Jackson said in a low voice. "We kept getting off the field and kept putting our defence out there. Eventually, you know they're going to get tired when you keep putting them out there with a fast-paced offence."

Clemson's ability to move the ball quickly after totalling just 281 yards in a 14-6 win over Auburn pleased coach Dabo Swinney the most.