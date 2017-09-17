Slovenia beats Serbia 93-85 to win Eurobasket title

ISTANBUL — Slovenia has won its first European basketball championship, defeating Serbia 93-85 behind 35 points by Goran Dragic.

Dragic, the Miami Heat guard, had to watch the final four minutes from the bench due to cramp. He was scoreless in the final quarter.

With Dragic out, Serbia briefly took the lead at 79-78. But Klemen Prepelic put Slovenia ahead for good, 84-82, with 2:20 to go.

Dragic scored 20 of Slovenia's 36 points in the second quarter to help give it a 56-47 halftime lead.