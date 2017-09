Canada wins Davis Cup tie over India

EDMONTON — Denis Shapovalov put Canada through to the World Group for 2018 after a 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Ramkumar Ramanathan of India in its best-of-five Davis Cup tie on Sunday.

The Canadians won the tie 3-1 with another rubber between Brayden Schnur and Yuki Bhambri still to be played.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 51st in the world, while Ramanathan is No. 154.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov is in the midst of a tremendous run that has seen him go 18-3 since Wimbledon, including wins over Rafael Nadal at the Rogers Cup and eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the recent U.S. Open.