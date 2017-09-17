Tiger-Cats acquire WR Chambers from Eskimos

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquired wide receiver Shamawd Chambers from the Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday for a pair of draft picks.

The Eskimos will receive a seventh round pick in the 2018 CFL draft and a 2019 fifth-round selection.

Chambers had four catches for 40 yards in six games with the Eskimos this season. The 28-year-old from Markham, Ont., has 141 receptions for 1,543 yards and eight touchdowns over 70 games during his six-year CFL career with Edmonton and Saskatchewan.

The six-foot-three, 219-pound Chambers was also named the Most Valuable Canadian in Edmonton's 26-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2015 Grey Cup.