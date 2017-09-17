Minus injured Bradford, Vikings sputter in loss to Steelers

"I thought we showed some good things but obviously didn't get off to a great start and kind of shot ourselves in foot quite a few times," Keenum said. "When other things aren't clicking, it's unfortunate."

Minnesota only managed five first downs in the opening half as the Steelers built an 11-point lead. Pittsburgh kept Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook under wraps, his only splash play coming on a 25-yard sprint that ended up just short of the goal line. Cook was held to 39 yards on his other 11 carries, forcing the Vikings to search elsewhere for a spark.

Twice Jerick McKinnon took kickoffs deep in the Minnesota end zone and opted to bring it out, failing to reach the Minnesota 20 both times. Zimmer called for an ill-fated fake punt on fourth-and-4 at the Minnesota 36 on the first possession of the second half. Punter Ryan Quigley's pass was batted down and Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell kicked a field goal to push Pittsburgh's advantage to 17-3. Boswell initially missed a 51-yard attempt but received a reprieve when the Vikings were called for illegal formation. Boswell drilled the ensuing 46-yarder.

Minnesota finished with 11 penalties for 131 yards, including a pair of pass interference flags that set up Pittsburgh touchdowns.

"We're aggressive corners, we're aggressive D, so it was either they catch the ball or we get penalized," Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes said. "That was their gameplan by the looks of it. At the end of the day, we just need to eliminate those, play ball and get ready for next week."

Minnesota's defence did a solid job otherwise, limiting Pittsburgh to 335 yards and holding Le'Veon Bell to 89 total yards on 30 touches. It just wasn't enough on an afternoon the offence looked out of sync without Bradford.

"It's extremely frustrating because we know how good we can be and we didn't prove it today," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "At the same time, right now we're going to be frustrated and tomorrow we're going to get back to work. We're still really early in the season. That's going to happen. You're going to have bad games and good games. It's how you respond from the bad games."

By Will Graves, The Associated Press