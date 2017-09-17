Siemian, Broncos crush Elliott, Cowboys 42-17

Dez Bryant beat Talib for the score two plays after Maliek Collins scooped up the loose ball after Lawrence's first of two sacks.

Lawrence added a second sack before halftime, but was whistled for illegally leaping on a field goal on the next snap, and Denver capitalized on the 15-yard personal foul as Siemian found Anderson open in the flat for a 16-yard score that made it 14-7.

After Sanders' second score, the Broncos boldly called a timeout with 1:33 left and Dallas, which had no timeouts remaining, capitalized on it when Dan Bailey tied his career-long field goal with a 56-yarder to pull the Cowboys to 21-10 with 2 seconds left before halftime.

The Cowboys began the day without their top cornerback, Orlando Scandrick, who broke his left hand last week, and they lost rookie Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) in the first half.

Denver scored on its first drive when Siemian found Sanders for a 10-yard strike , and the Broncos were driving for another score but McManus pushed a 49-yarder wide right, his second miss in three attempts since signing his contract extension Monday.

LIGHTNING DELAY : The game was delayed by lightning for 62 minutes in the first quarter. The Cowboys were at midfield with 33 seconds left in the first quarter when the teams were told to head to their locker rooms and fans retreated to the concourses.

LEARY PLAYS: Ron Leary, who bolted Dallas for Denver's four-year, $35 million deal in the off-season, played against his former team after clearing concussion protocol Saturday.

SPLIT ALLEGIANCES : DeMarcus Ware was the honorary alumni captain for the coin toss between the game pitting his former teams. He said he was thrilled to have played for both teams but would always root for Von Miller.

Ware retired in January after nine years in Dallas and three seasons in Denver because of chronic bad problems. He acknowledged he considered coming out of retirement when Broncos linebacker Shane Ray injured a wrist early in training camp but decided to stick with his new gig working for the NFL Network.

"I've played enough football," he said.

