Mudcats open PJHL season with a point after two games

After a tough season opener in Glanbrook, the Dunnville Mudcats rebounded with a solid effort in a 3-3 tie with the newly-named Simcoe Shamrocks.

On Wednesday, the Mudcats opened the Provincial Junior Hockey League season with a 7-3 loss to the Glanbrook Rangers.

The Mudcats got the start they were hoping for with Jacob DeMaeyer scoring the game’s first goal. But the Rangers rebounded back with goals from Domenic Procoio and Noah Matteson.

In the second period, the Rangers increased the lead with a goal from Connor King, before Jesse Mulholland cut the lead for the Mudcats. But less than a minute later, the Rangers responded thanks to Keaton Kewley’s goal, while Procopio added his second marker of the game late in the frame.

Kewley and Procopio added one more goal each in the third period, while Alex Waters had the lone Mudcats response.

Jesse Schoeman did everything he could to keep the Mudcats in the game making 39 saves, while his teammates fired 24 shots at Daniel Kocsis.

On Friday at home, the Mudcats needed two goals in the third period by Eric Topp and Nick Brake to force a 3-3 draw with the Shamrocks.

Brake got the Mudcats going early in the game, before Devin Schneider responded for the Shamrocks late in the first period.

Ryley Smith gave the Shamrocks a second-period lead, before Topp tied things up midway through the third period. Ben Curtin responded seven seconds later, but Brake’s second goal of the game with just over three minutes to play in regulation tied things up for good.

Friday, the 0-1-1 Mudcats host the Port Dover Sailors at 7:30 p.m., before facing the Shamrocks Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Simcoe.