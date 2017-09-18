Hawks drop first two games of the season

The Hagersville Hawks had a tough first weekend when the Provincial Junior Hockey League kicked things off.

The Bloomfield Division team dropped its home opener Saturday, a 7-4 decision to the Glanbrook Rangers.

The Rangers jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first period after Garnet Batrynchuk, Matthew Rimac and Keaton Kewley scored during a seven minute span.

Harrison Larochelle netted a power-play goal for the lone Hawks response.

The Rangers continued to dominate in the second period, with Connor Maitz, Sandy Ciccarelli Jr. and Rimac adding to the lead.

The Hawks showed a ton of pride in the third period, attempting to come from behind with goals from Cam Allan, Wesley Fritz and Ralph Taggart.

But it was too little too late, with Connor King adding one more goal for the Rangers midway through the third period.

On Sunday in Port Dover, Hawks goalie Steven Horvay and Sailors netminder Adam Seik went at it, combining for 54 saves. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Seik won the battle with the Sailors scoring a 4-2 win.

Travis Walker and Connor McQuhae got the Sailors out to a lead after 20 minutes, before Cam Allan responded on the powerplay early in the second period.

Eric O’Keefe scored a power-play marker of his own late in the second period to regain the two-goal lead for the Sailors.