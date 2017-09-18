Haldimand-Norfolk high school football set to kick off Friday

The Haldimand-Norfolk High School Football League will kickoff the season Friday.

With seven teams in the league this season, there will be three games on the schedule. At 1 p.m., the Holy Trinity Titans will host the Simcoe Composite School Sabres at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., the Delhi District Seconday School raiders will take on the McKinnon Park Blue Devils in a rematch of last year’s Haldimand-Norfolk Bowl, this time in Caledonia. In the other 2 p.m. game, the Valley Height Secondary School Bears are on the road against the Waterford District High School Wolves.

The combined effort between Cayuga and Hagersville secondary schools, known as the Warricanes, get the bye and will start the season at MPSS September 29, as part of the Haldimand Friday Night Lights game.

Almost every week of the five-week regular season will feature a special game. The day after the Haldimand Friday Night Lights game, the Sabres host the Wolves for a 1 p.m. showdown as part of their Homecoming event.

The Homecoming game is in conjunction with the school’s Score the Board fundraising event on the same day, which takes place at the SCS Gymnasium, and features a perch dinner, cash bar, live entertainment, and much more.

Tickets for the Score the Board event can be purchased during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For inquiries, donations, and additional event information, contact alison.high@granderie.ca.

October 6 features the Friday Night Lights game at DDSS, when the Raiders host the titans at 8 p.m.

Week 4 features not only the Mud Jug game between the Raiders and Sabres in Simcoe at 2 p.m. on October 13, but the Wolves and Blue Devils in the annual Pumpkin Bowl at 2 p.m. the next day during Waterford Pumpkinfest.

Week 5 wraps up the regular season, with semifinals on October 27 and the Haldimand-Norfolk Bowl on November 4.