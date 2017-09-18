Jukasa Motor Speedway set to host Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 on Saturday

The action is going to get pretty hot on Saturday at Jukasa Motor Speedway.

On Monday, the newly-named and renovated track in Haldimand was pleased to announce that Saturday’s NASCAR Pinty’s finale will be named the Pinty’s Fall Brawl 200.

The Pinty’s Fall Brawl is the first event to feature the multi-year partnership between the Canadian food company and the legendary race track.

“The NASCAR Pinty's Series Championship event came to us unexpectedly and we have not had a great deal of time to prepare but we at JMS are determined to make the Championship event

a celebration like it deserves,” Jukasa Motor Speedway general manager Alex Nagy said. “Today we finalized a multi-year agreement that is a starting point to build on for this event and we’re honored to host the Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 on Saturday.”

Pinty’s senior vice president for marketing, research and development Tony Spiteri, said the new partnership was a natural one.

“Pinty’s has benefited from working some of the best teams, fellow sponsors, facilities and promoters throughout North America and we’re pleased to announce our investment in Canadian short track racing,” Spiteri said. “Fans love short track racing under the lights and watching the sparks fly in NASCAR racing. When you combine great NASCAR racing at a state-of-the-art racing facility it’s a recipe for success that Pinty’s wants to be a part of this event in 2017 and for years to come.”

Jukasa Motor Speedway is quickly regaining its once great reputation as the crown jewel of racing. Formerly Cayuga Speedway, it opened in 1966 and hosted racing every year before it was closed in 2009.

In late 2016, the track was purchased by Kenny Hill and Jerry Montour and they hired Nagy to oversee complete renovation of the track.

The reconfigured track features banking up to 8.5 degrees in the turns with minimal banking on the straightaways that used to be completely flat. Drivers now compete on a track that has been widened to 60 feet and also recently installed a new MUSCO LED lighting system.